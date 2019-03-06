I’m facing a YUGE conundrum as I write my final column for the La Crosse Tribune: What’s next?
Freed from the shackles of journalism and the pattern of objectivity I hold dear to my heart, should I run for president? If I did, I would maintain my lifelong allegiance to being an independent, especially because partisan politics has become so vicious. I want to make the presidency great again.
If I won, I would dismantle the notion of Fake News — and I would get Mexico to pay for the ad blitz against the biggest purveyor, Fox State News.
Or, should I become a brain surgeon? Or hone my texting skills to become as fast as the kids these days? I think brain surgery is easier, demanding less dexterity.
But enough about me and my conundrums. I’d rather use this space to thank you for reading my columns and stories every now and then.
Oh, I know a few folks view the words I knit together as mere babble — one tells me as much in torrents of emails that lack a scintilla of civility. On the other hand, reactions have been positive, and I want to end my career at the Tribune on a positive note.
Thursday columns have been only a minuscule part of my Trib job, which also included covering health, religion and whatever else the bosses tossed my way.
I thank all of the people who have shared their stories with me and the Coulee Region. We’re all better when we swap stories, because that helps us understand each other. The possibilities understanding affords are endless, if elusive.
I’ll single out a few people, and I pray that those who go unmentioned will understand the constraints of time and space.
Knuckle-raps for grammar gone wrong
I would be remiss if I didn’t salute S’ter Mary Ann Gschwind, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration whose constant vigilance and occasional knuckle raps for errant grammer and/or spelling misteaks made me strive for perfect syntax, even perfecter speling and gooder punctuation.
Thanks, S’ter. Ever the gentleman, I won’t mention the time I caught you in a mistake. And I apologize for doing my happy dance and gloating, but the devil made me do it.
S’ter also saved me from potentially making the same mistake many movie stars and singer/musicians make when accepting their Oscars or Grammys: They forget to acknowledge their spouses. She reminded me to mention Kate in my farewell treatise (not that I needed reminding, mind you).
I thank Kate for her patience when I worked evenings and/or weekends when my time could have been spent better with her and the pups. I apologize for embarrassing her with my Facebook Lives, about which we disagree — she says they’re awful and I defend them for making people laugh, the main goal of my life.
I also should note that Kate, like some editors and co-workers, was a harsh critic of the length of my columns and stories. After I had her read over this column, I said, “You ought to see all the real clever things I cut.”
“Why did you cut them?” she said.
“Because there wasn’t enough room,” said I.
As her jaw dropped down and her eyes rolled up, she said, “When has room ever bothered you before?”
See what I mean? Harsh. Too bad you won’t get to see those gems.
A final note about S’ter Mary Ann: She’s a wonderful woman in a congregation of wonderful women — so befitting the Revolution of Goodness they launched last summer.
Downtown Rotary owes me big-time
Also on my thank-you list are sundry health officials, especially Catherine Kolkmeier, whom I mention here not only out of gratitude for what I learned from the executive director of the La Crosse Medical Health Science Consortium but also for being a good sport whenever I included her name in a column just for the heckuvit — so the Downtown Rotary Club could slap her with a fine.
For those who don’t know, Rotary Club members get whacked with a fine every time they are mentioned in the media.
Regular readers know that I often sneaked S’ter Mary Ann’s name into a column so she’d get a fine, too, and Downton Rotary owes me big time for the money it has raked in. AmIright, Roz Schnick? Katie Berkedal? Tom Berkedal? Bob Masewicz? Dean Dickinson? Grant Withrow? Jodi Widuch? Steve Lindeman? Steve O'Malley? Steve Doll? Andy Bakkum? Lyn Sheffer? Heidi Svee? Marcie Wycoff-Horn? Jamie O'Neill? Miranda Terbeest? Grant Golson? Colin Fleming? Bonnie Steidl? Grant Withrow? Angela Czerwinski? Sandy Shultz? Erick Maki? Etc., etc.? Cha-ching, cha-ching, cha-ching.
Speaking of Katie Berkedal, I treasure the memory of the day she proved to be sooooo gullible that she fell harder for my dog-poop-on-the-shoe peanut butter trick than anybody else. EVER.
Berkedal, the program director for the La Crosse Community Foundation, was so appalled at the sleight-of-hand that she almost blew chunks. And I love the nickname she anointed me with, which rhymes with the common mispronunciation of Shih Tzu, she created for me.
I could retire the trick at its peak, but that would be selfish, so I’ll share. Here’s how you do it: Put a small dab of peanut butter (creamy, chunky or super chunky — your choice) on the bottom of your shoe, tucked in the niche at the heel.
Pick a target or a roomful and walk in, cursing that you stepped in doggy do and whyinhell don’t people pick up that crap? Flail your arms emotionally, lift your shoe, shriek in horror and rake up the peanut butter with your index finger. Hold it aloft and then, slowly, put it in your mouth and suck it off, smacking your lips as if it were the nectar of the gods.
Then sit back and enjoy the gag reflexes of the naïve souls.
Bulldog ankle-biter
I’ve got to tip my hat to Sandy Brekke for teaching me that you don’t have to be tall to walk tall. That diminutive ankle-biter is rabid about seeking justice for the poor, the disenfranchised, the less fortunate. As director of the St. Clare Health Mission, the former track/cross-country/gymnastics standout at Central High School will vault all sorts of obstacles in her unrelenting quest to provide free health care for the uninsured and the underinsured.
Beyond that, Brekke, who also is a senior population health consultant at Gundersen Health System, is a proponent of health care as a right, not a privilege; a bulldog for justice; an advocate of equity; a proponent of understanding, and a warrior for peace.
Leading by example
Another people’s advocate is Tristine Bauman, whose very being is a testimony to the dignity of all — regardless of their stations in life. Now a social worker with the La Crosse County Human Services Department, Bauman also has been director of the Franciscan Hospitality House and the La Crosse Warming Center.
Tent City was the classroom where I learned by watching Bauman interact with the homeless individuals who once made Riverside North their home. Bauman forged relationships and trust with them.
The most endearing lesson I learned from Bauman was her reverence for homeless individuals whom others might shun. During a tour of the encampment she guided me through, she asked for permission to enter the perimeters of the campsites — as one would do, knocking on the doors of homes before entering. She helped build trust and confidence that helped the inhabitants to abandon Tent City and seek housing.
English Lutheran walks the talk
On the religious front, which also was one of my beats, Pastor Mark Solyst and the 1,331 souls in more than 500 households he leads at English Lutheran Church in La Crosse proved to me that active congregations thrive. They do so even in the midst of a time when many naysayers deride people of all denominations, whether they are Christians, Jews, Muslims or “other.”
They exist not only to worship on Saturdays or Sundays but also to walk the talk in their daily lives.
Santa and Mrs. Claus, aka Dan and Bonnie Felten, embody the Christmas spirit year-round. I smile when I see them even in midsummer’s heat, tooling around town in their white Santa-mobile.
The Mrs. is a kinda-sorta mother figure for me, even though our age difference is almost negligible, supplying me with the pocket angels I often misplace.
How much do you weigh?
I’m grateful to all the folks who have opened up about their lives, their hopes and dreams, their joys and disappointments. (I’m especially thankful that none of the women I have interviewed over the years cold-cocked me when I asked their weight, even though many looked tempted. They always eased up when I told them it was just a ploy to get them to cough up their ages, which they did readily, and with great relief. Except for two.)
I appreciate people like “kite man” Greg Remen of La Crosse; professional leg-puller Gene “Hoza” Holseth of New Amsterdam (he’s unteachable, insisting on spelling his nickname wrong instead of Hosay, as I contend), and “Chickencue Guru” Ben Martens of Onalaska (also unteachable, for his blind allegiance to the Vikings) — who have allowed me to be a conduit for your stories.
Despite joys, failures rankle
Disappointments? I’ve had a few, but I’ll boil them down to two:
- I haven’t been able to write the next chapter of the Julia Belle Swain, the ambitious project to save the proud sternwheeler from the trash heap and restore her to her former glory. The project foundered financially and began taking on water. I’m sure LHI founder Don Weber, who now owns the Julia Belle, will refloat the endeavor. But I couldn’t nail the details because he kept putting me off, saying he needs to tie up some loose ends.
- And I failed in my quest to persuade Kwik Trip to use the same sourdough dough with which it makes the best hamburger buns on the planet to make brat buns, too. Even as it’s getting ready to open its new bread and bun factory, word has it executives haven’t heard my pleas. How hard can it be? Why didn’t the honchos listen to me?
Other than those two flops, I’ll state unequivocally on this — the penultimate day when I still can use the Trib’s employee entrance — I’m grateful for all the things the above-mentioned folks, and others too numerous to count, taught me during the past seven years.
