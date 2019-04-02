Brenengen Chevrolet is offering free car-seat checks at two locations starting this month through September.
Brenengen Chevrolet in West Salem is offering this service the first Thursday of every month, and the Onalaska location is offering the service the second Thursday of every month.
Child passenger safety technicians will provide the car-seat check service.
La Crosse County Health Department also will provide individual car-seat checks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.