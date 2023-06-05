Big Brothers Big Sisters 7 Rivers Region, in partnership with Verve, a credit union, is holding two events for the La Crosse area and neighboring communities: Community Movie Night in the Park.

The first event will be at Red Cloud Park in La Crosse on Thursday, June 8, with a second event on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Copeland Park. There will be food and drink for purchase from local food trucks The Chili Revolution, Fathead Steve’s, Taco Broz, and The Burger Truck, with desserts for sale by Cupcake Artistry. The first 50 guests will receive a free cupcake, and all attendees will receive a $5 voucher to use at any of the food trucks.

The events are made possible by the generosity of presenting sponsor Verve, gold sponsors J.F. Brennan and Harter’s Quick Clean-Up, and other generous sponsors.

Yard games will be set up for folks to enjoy before the movie. At dusk, Verve has provided free popcorn and an outdoor movie screen to present a popular Disney movie. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and/or chairs to be comfortable during the film. Bug spray may be a good idea, too.

This event is a way to spend time outdoors with family and friends while being active and enjoying a show.

“We’re proud to sponsor this event in support of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region,” said Anna Allen, vice president of marketing at Verve. “We love to see the community come together for an evening of fun and entertainment in support of a good cause. We’re honored to be part of it.”