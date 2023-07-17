Free health checks, which can include a blood pressure test or consultation with a health educator, will be available for residents of La Crosse County throughout the summer at libraries around the county.

A registered nurse, a health educator and a social worker make up the team piloting a public health outreach program. No appointment is needed during the specified days and times of the clinic.

If you go What: La Crosse County Public Health Outreach When and where: La Crosse Public Library Main Branch, 800 Main St., La Crosse, from 10 a.m. to noon on July 24, Aug. 14 and 28, Sept. 11 and 25

Onalaska County Library, 741 Oak Ave. S., Onalaska, from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 3

West Salmen County Library, 702 Industrial Dr., West Salem, on 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 7

“We're not asking for any insurance information or proof that you have this or that,” said Paula Silha, chronic disease and injury prevention manager at the county. “This really is free. We want to take our public health programming out into the community.”

Free blood pressure screenings will be provided by a nurse. The procedure is quick, non invasive and should be regularly performed.

The health educator will be available to answer questions about health behaviors and connect people with resources. The educator can also discuss harm reduction strategies, like using Narcan, a treatment to reverse an opioid overdose, or tobacco cessation and nicotine replacement.

Additionally, a social worker is available to provide guidance on public benefits like BadgerCare or Foodshare, and can also provide connections to resources in the community.

“The social worker can provide guidance on really anything in the realm of social determinants of health,” Silha said. “So if people are having housing issues, (the social worker) might be able to make referrals or connect them to some community programs.”

Silha said the health department tries to make outreach routine; however, COVID-19 forced them to focus efforts on pandemic response.

“Some people when they think of public health still just think about COVID and COVID testing, but we're a whole lot more than that,” Silha said. “We love to interact with community members — we're really trying to build the relationships and build that trust again.”