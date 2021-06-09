Free meals available to the eligible at West Salem Elementary School

Free meals will be provided out of the West Salem Elementary School from 11:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. June 9 through Aug. 13, as part of the Summer Food Service Program as funded by the USDA and administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

These meals will be available to children 18 years of age and under. Persons over 18 who are determined by a state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled, who also participate in a public or private nonprofit school program during the school year, may receive free meals as well.