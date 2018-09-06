The La Crosse County Health Department will test well water for free for homeowners in La Crosse, Monroe and Vernon counties whose private wells may have been contaminated with bacteria during the recent heavy rains and flooding.
The free testing will be only for bacteria, while a fee will be charged for tests for nitrates or metals such as arsenic, said Carol Drury, the health department’s environmental health and laboratory manager.
Residents who want tests should pick up bottles at the health department at 300 Fourth St. N. or at the Shelby Township Hall at 2400 Ward Ave. The bottles include instructions and drop-off hours for the water samples.
Free testing is a routine service offered specifically to residents whose wells were impacted by extensive rain and flooding incidents. The Wisconsin Department of Health’s Public Health Emergency Preparedness program covers the cost.
The Monroe County Health Department also has well water test kits available for pick up at the health department at 315 W. Oak St. in Sparta.
More information about flooding is available at the La Crosse County Health Department’s website.
