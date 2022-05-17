Free workout classes to be held this summer at All Abilities Trane Park's FitLot

"This series is perfect for people starting a new fitness routine or trying to restart their fitness habits," the city stated in a press release Tuesday. "Participants will train once a week with a group of committed neighbors who are also working to achieve a more active lifestyle."
The initial set of classes will be held from 12:30-1:15 p.m. every Monday throughout the summer, and the city stated that more classes will become available as more instructors are hired.
If interested in becoming an instructor, contact Kat Craugh with the Parks Department at craughk@cityoflacrosse.org or call at 608-789-8639.
Instructors are paid $20 an hour, must be certified to use the FitLot equipment and can set their own schedule for classes.
Olivia Herken is the local government reporter at the La Crosse Tribune and a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Journalism. She can be found on Twitter @oherken, and reached at 608-791-8217.