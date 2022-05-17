Free workout classes to be held this summer at All Abilities Trane Park's FitLot

Getting in a workout could be easier than ever this summer as free fitness classes will be offered at La Crosse's All Abilities Trane Park thanks to a grant.

Classes for people of all ages will be offered in the park's fitness section, known as the FitLot, every Monday running from May 23 through Aug. 22.

The FitLot is a feature of the All Abilities Park that was created to allow people of all ages and abilities to access fitness equipment.

Currently, there are downloadable instructions and QR codes at each workout station that outlines how to use the equipment, but now instructors will be leading classes using the equipment.

A grant that the La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department received from AARP — the same group that funded the development of the FitLot — is helping support the free classes.

Certified fitness professionals will lead users weekly through a full-body, circuit training class.

"This series is perfect for people starting a new fitness routine or trying to restart their fitness habits," the city stated in a press release Tuesday. "Participants will train once a week with a group of committed neighbors who are also working to achieve a more active lifestyle."

The initial set of classes will be held from 12:30-1:15 p.m. every Monday throughout the summer, and the city stated that more classes will become available as more instructors are hired.

If interested in becoming an instructor, contact Kat Craugh with the Parks Department at craughk@cityoflacrosse.org or call at 608-789-8639.

Instructors are paid $20 an hour, must be certified to use the FitLot equipment and can set their own schedule for classes.

The register to participate in a fitness class, visit fitlot.org/parks/lacrosse/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.