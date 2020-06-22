Freedom Honor Flight cancels September flight because of COVID-19 concerns
0 comments
alert

Freedom Honor Flight cancels September flight because of COVID-19 concerns

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Organizers from Freedom Honor Flight are postponing the Sept. 12 flight to Washington, D.C., because of precautions with COVID-19.

The national honor flight organization has extended the suspension of all Honor Flight travel through the remainder of calendar year 2020.

“The safety of our veterans is our top priority,” Dave Larsen, Freedom Honor Flight president, said. “Our veterans are older adults and many have severe underlying chronic medical conditions. They are at a higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.”

The organization is committed to rescheduling what will be the 25th flight as soon as possible. Fundraising continues. One of the largest fundraisers for the group, the Festival Foods Icon Sale, will be held as planned, July 3–17 at the Holmen, La Crosse and Onalaska Festival Food stores.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Tommy Thompson Appointed Interim UW President

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News