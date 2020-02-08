Freedom Honor plans 2020 flights

Freedom Honor Flight has scheduled its 2020 flights for May 9 and Sept. 12.

The May flight will be the group’s 25th flight taking veterans from La Crosse to Washington, D.C., to visit war memorials that honor their service.

Since it began in 2008 as the first Wisconsin hub of the national honor flight organization, Freedom Honor Flight has taken 1,134 World War II veterans, 829 Korean War veterans and 228 Vietnam War veterans on flights.

Veterans are selected in order of application, though World War II and Korean War veterans have priority.

The current waiting list has no World War II veterans, 25 Korean War veterans and 625 Vietnam War veterans. Veterans on the May flight will be notified in March.

The group encourages interested World War II or Korean veteran to apply.

Physicians and paramedics accompanying each flight help with oxygen, medication and personal needs, enabling those with chronic health problems or disabilities to attend. Guardians assigned to each veteran provide additional assistance.

Applications are available online at www.freedomhonorflight.org.

