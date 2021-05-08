French Island Scouts collect 1,900 pounds of food, hygiene donations

The French Island Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA, Pack 15, and Troops 515/15 collected nearly one ton of food and personal hygiene items Saturday morning through the annual Scouting for Food drive.

Scouts picked up donations from residents, checked expiration dates and sorted the items, totaling 1,903 pounds, before delivering them to Summit Environmental School for distribution in its food pantry.

“We especially want to thank all of the generous residents who each year give so charitably to assist families in need,” the Scouts said.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

