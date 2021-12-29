Friday will be last day for Coney Island in Valley View Mall

Friday will be the last day for the Coney Island Station restaurant in the Valley View Mall food court, the La Crosse-based chain said Wednesday on its Facebook page.

Coney Island had been a tenant in the mall ever since the mall opened in 1980.

“It was numbers – we couldn’t come to an agreement” on terms of a new lease, Chris Kapellas, whose family owns the business best known for its hot dogs, told the Tribune in an interview Tuesday. The current lease expires Jan. 31, he said.

“It is what it is,” Kapellas said, when asked how he feels about the mall location closing.

Coney Island will continue to operate its restaurants in the Village Shopping Center in La Crosse, and near the Festival Foods store in Holmen. Its downtown La Crosse restaurant is temporarily closed.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts, we tell you that our Coney Island Valley View Mall location (for the last 40 years) will be closing,” Coney Island said Wednesday in a post on its Facebook page. “Reason being, our lease is up in January 2022 and we could not come to an arrangement with the mall management. That’s just the honest truth.

“We have been there since 1980 and want to give the biggest thank you to all the wonderful customers who have been loyal, and given us your business and making memories at that location for so many, many years! We love you so much!”

Hours at Coney Island’s mall location on Friday will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

