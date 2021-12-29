 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Friday will be last day for Coney Island in Valley View Mall

  • 0
Coney Island

File photo of the Coney Island Station interior in Holmen.

 Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune

Friday will be the last day for the Coney Island Station restaurant in the Valley View Mall food court, the La Crosse-based chain said Wednesday on its Facebook page.

Coney Island had been a tenant in the mall ever since the mall opened in 1980.

“It was numbers – we couldn’t come to an agreement” on terms of a new lease, Chris Kapellas, whose family owns the business best known for its hot dogs, told the Tribune in an interview Tuesday. The current lease expires Jan. 31, he said.

“It is what it is,” Kapellas said, when asked how he feels about the mall location closing.

Coney Island will continue to operate its restaurants in the Village Shopping Center in La Crosse, and near the Festival Foods store in Holmen. Its downtown La Crosse restaurant is temporarily closed.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts, we tell you that our Coney Island Valley View Mall location (for the last 40 years) will be closing,” Coney Island said Wednesday in a post on its Facebook page. “Reason being, our lease is up in January 2022 and we could not come to an arrangement with the mall management. That’s just the honest truth.

People are also reading…

“We have been there since 1980 and want to give the biggest thank you to all the wonderful customers who have been loyal, and given us your business and making memories at that location for so many, many years! We love you so much!”

Hours at Coney Island’s mall location on Friday will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Spanish police rescue puppy stuck in a pipe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News