Friendly Phone Companions connects seniors, Viterbo students for conversation amid isolation

"The individuals and those that are at higher risk that are socially isolated in their homes are also able to get a better understanding of what is going on with the student population and how the student nurses are dealing with COVID-19. This helps them to be able to better address their concerns regarding this pandemic."

The trio have developed a deeper insight into the effects of COVID-19 on the senior population, and are using the Friendly Phones program as the inspiration for their grand challenge project for their Gerontology, NURS-221 class

"Grand challenges are complex issues and have many moving parts to them. They can’t be solved easily or with just one simple solution," Hable, Droegkamp and Servais said. "The aim of this group project is to draw from our group’s collective community experiences and the literature to identify and analyze a grand challenge that impacts the older adult community in La Crosse."

For their challenge, the group is creating a document for senior participants to record the names and contact information for friends they wish to be notified should they become ill or pass away. The information will then be passed on to a family member of their choosing.