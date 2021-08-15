Friends, family recall La Crosse musician Bert Gasch

George Smith performed vocals for the Oktoberfest Singers and recalled the time his aunt in New Ulm, Minnesota, first heard the group.

“She said, ‘The singing was good, but I’ve never heard anyone who can play the button box like that,’” Smith said.

The button box virtuoso was Bert Gasch, who died July 28 at the age of 85. For most of his life, he was fixture on the La Crosse music scene, and friends and family recall a man who loved his music and worked hard to create an appealing sound.

“He was such a motivator and a leader, and the men who were in it loved to sing,” said Paul Gasch, Bert Gasch’s son.

Paul Gasch said his father’s affinity for music was nurtured at any early age. Bert Gasch was born in Germany and took his first accordion lessons when he was seven or eight years old. He first traveled to the United States as a foreign exchange student as a teen-ager and decided he didn’t want to return to postwar Germany. He gained his citizenship by getting drafted into the U.S. Army, where he learned to pilot airplanes and later flew his own aircraft after he left the service.