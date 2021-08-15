Friends, family recall La Crosse musician Bert Gasch

George Smith performed vocals for the Oktoberfest Singers and recalled the time his aunt in New Ulm, Minnesota, first heard the group.
“She said, ‘The singing was good, but I’ve never heard anyone who can play the button box like that,’” Smith said.
The button box virtuoso was Bert Gasch, who died July 28 at the age of 85. For most of his life, he was fixture on the La Crosse music scene, and friends and family recall a man who loved his music and worked hard to create an appealing sound.
“He was such a motivator and a leader, and the men who were in it loved to sing,” said Paul Gasch, Bert Gasch’s son.
Paul Gasch said his father’s affinity for music was nurtured at any early age. Bert Gasch was born in Germany and took his first accordion lessons when he was seven or eight years old. He first traveled to the United States as a foreign exchange student as a teen-ager and decided he didn’t want to return to postwar Germany. He gained his citizenship by getting drafted into the U.S. Army, where he learned to pilot airplanes and later flew his own aircraft after he left the service.
Bert Gasch was stationed at Fort McCoy, decided he liked the area and moved to La Crosse, where he and his wife, Betty, raised their sons, Paul and Bernard. In 1964, he launched La Crosse Diesel Service, a business still operated by Paul Gasch and Betty Gasch.
Bernard Gasch, a dermatologist in Portland, Oregon, said his father adored his adopted country.
“He loved American cars, American planes. He loved being able to set up his own business and follow his dreams,” Bernard Gasch said.
While Bert Gasch was running a small business, he still found time to pursue his musical interests. Paul Gasch said his father got his start at the Blue Tiger Bar in La Crosse before bringing the Oktoberfest Singers together in 1989. Paul Gasch signed up as a drummer and performed alongside his father for almost three decades.
Smith said Bert Gasch honed his craft by recording himself playing the button box and carefully listening to the recording to correct any musical flaws.
“He was a perfectionist as far as playing the button box,” Smith said. “He wanted everything to be first class. People remarked what a wonderful beat he had.”
Paul Gasch said his father’s favorite song was “Edelweiss.” The band performs other standards, such as renditions of the good cheer songs “Ein Prosit” and “Westerwald” and patriotic numbers, including “God Bless America” and “Anchors Aweigh.”
The group has performed as far away as Minneapolis and Milwaukee but stays mostly in the area and has become a signature act for La Crosse’s annual Oktoberfest celebration. A central component of the group’s performance is a sing-a-long format that has long proven popular with audiences.
“It was a Mitch Miller-type of thing,” Paul Gasch.
Paul Gasch said the band remains active and intends to return to Oktoberfest this fall. He wants to carry on his father’s legacy of musicianship and making audiences feel good.
“He was a loud German,” Paul Gasch said. “He was fun to be around and almost always happy in spirit.”
From Tribune files: 2019 Oktoberfest Maple Leaf Parade in La Crosse
2019 Maple Leaf Parade
2019 Maple Leaf Parade
2019 Maple Leaf Parade
2019 Maple Leaf Parade
2019 Maple Leaf Parade
2019 Maple Leaf Parade
2019 Maple Leaf Parade
2019 Maple Leaf Parade
2019 Maple Leaf Parade
2019: Maple Leaf Parade
2019 Maple Leaf Parade
2019 Maple Leaf Parade
2019 Maple Leaf Parade
2019 Maple Leaf Parade
2019 Maple Leaf Parade
2019 Maple Leaf Parade
2020 Oktoberfest cancelled
2019 Maple Leaf Parade
2019 Maple Leaf Parade
2019 Maple Leaf Parade
2019 Maple Leaf Parade
2019 Maple Leaf Parade
2019 Maple Leaf Parade
The North Side of La Crosse glowed Thursday during the Torchlight Parade.
For a link to the festival's website, click here.