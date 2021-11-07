Friends of the Blufflands receives grant for restoration work

The La Crosse conservation group Friends of the Blufflands has been awarded a $1,000 grant from the C. D. Besadny Conservation Fund of the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin for its restoration work on Lookout Prairie in Hixon Forest.

With the City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department contributing $1,000 in matching funds, Friends of the Blufflands will be able to hire a professional contractor to assist its on-going efforts to restore Lookout Prairie by eliminating invasive trees and plants.

Lookout Prairie is one of several hill or remnant prairies in Hixon Forest, owned by the City of La Crosse, and a focus of restoration and preservation efforts for many years. With this grant and the City’s matching funds, Friends can dedicate more resources to the preservation and protection of this prairie ecosystem with its unique flora and fauna.

The efforts will concentrate on removing and inhibiting invasive trees and plants in order to maintain an open canopy, increasing exposure to sunlight in order to promote the growth of native prairie flowers, grasses and other desirable plants. Work will involve cutting and then treating the stumps and stubs of invasive plants with an appropriate herbicide, collecting and piling the cuttings, and then burning those piles at the appropriate time.

Friends of the Blufflands is a 501(c)(3) organization whose members and volunteers in 2021 have put in over 1,000 hours of time on restoration projects in Hixon Forest and other conservation projects.

The grant demonstrates continuing success in the expanding Friends of the Blufflands’ access to additional external funding as it works cooperatively with the City of La Crosse, the Mississippi Valley Conservancy and other area conservation groups to restore, maintain and sustain natural resources for the benefit of all area residents and nature lovers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0