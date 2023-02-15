Friends of the Blufflands was recently awarded an $8,000 grant from the Paul E. Stry Foundation for restoration work on Stry Prairie located on Miller Bluff in Hixon Forest.

This grant will be matched by the group and potentially the city of La Crosse for a total of $16,000 and will used to hire a qualified restoration contractor to assist with ongoing efforts to restore and expand Stry Prairie with its unique flora and fauna.

Years earlier the Paul E. Stry Foundation provided funding to acquire this important property, with remnant prairie habitat of such high quality it has been designated a State Natural Area. This will add to previous work done in recent years on this prairie by contractors hired by the city, and prior to that by Mississippi Valley Conservancy and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Since 2019 the city has invested $30,000 in restoring Stry Prairie. This project will complement restoration work FBL has done on other nearby remnant prairies, expanding this habitat for the many plants and animals that depend on it, including many important pollinators.

Stry Prairie is one of several remnant or bluff prairies in Hixon Forest, part of the La Crosse Park System. FBL, with the support of grants, the La Crosse Park Department, and many volunteers, has already made considerable progress on restoring several of these prairies, including Zoerb, Lookout, Juniper, and Mathy Bluff Prairie. This has included removing invasive species such as buckthorn, black locust, sumac, aspen, crown vetch and honeysuckle, expanding the prairies, collecting and dispersing seed from the central prairie into these expanded areas, and coordinating prescribed burns.

This grant will allow the continued restoration of Stry Prairie by hiring a contractor for work on steep hillsides unsuited for volunteers. An interpretive sign has been installed along the path to Stry Prairie to help explain its value.FBL works cooperatively with Mississippi Valley Conservancy and The Prairie Enthusiasts. It is a nonprofit organization whose members and volunteers in 2022 put in 1,500 hours of work on conservation projects in Hixon Forest and other bluffland areas. FBL works to restore, maintain and sustain natural resources for the benefit of all area residents and nature lovers.

FBL and the City of La Crosse are members of the Bluffland Coalition, which is made up of municipalities, non-profit organizations, and La Crosse County, all dedicated to preserving area blufflands.For more visit www.friendsoftheblufflands.org. Direct inquiries about Friends of the Blufflands to president Patrick Wilson (friendsoftheblufflands@gmail.com)