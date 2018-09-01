HOUSTON, Minn. -- Friends of the Houston Nature Center and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will host the Rattlesnake Jubilee from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at the Houston Community Center, 109 W. Maple St.
Dan Keyler, an expert in venomous snakebites and rattlesnake researcher, will be the featured speaker, discussing the life history and habitat of timber rattlesnakes, as well as what to do if bitten. Marty Ambuehl will share his story of what it was like to be bitten by a rattlesnake several years ago, and Stephen Winter will give a presentation about the volunteer rattlesnake responder program in the region. Jim Gerholdt will give two live snake presentations. The event will also feature crafts for kids. Books and treats will be for sale.
The cost is $7 for adults, $4 for ages 4 to 15, and free for ages 3 and younger and members of the Friends of the Houston Nature Center. A field trip to view wild rattlesnakes on private property with Minnesota DNR personnel is $15 per person with registration by Sept. 7, or $20 after that date.
For more information or to register for the field trip, visit www.houstonnaturecenter.com.