Friends of the Onalaska Library plan Spring Book Sale

The Friends of the Onalaska Library are having their annual Spring Book Sale at the Onalaska Public Library from May 5-7.

During this three-day event, thousands of books, DVDs, magazines, and CDs will be for sale, with most items priced $1 or less. On Saturday, there will be a bag sale for the remaining items (some exclusions apply).

It will be held at the Onalaska Public Library, 741 Oak Ave. S., on these dates and times: Thursday, May 5: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, May 6: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, May 7: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Bag sale).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0