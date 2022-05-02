 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friends of the Onalaska Library plan Spring Book Sale

The Friends of the Onalaska Library are having their annual Spring Book Sale at the Onalaska Public Library from May 5-7.

During this three-day event, thousands of books, DVDs, magazines, and CDs will be for sale, with most items priced $1 or less. On Saturday, there will be a bag sale for the remaining items (some exclusions apply).

It will be held at the Onalaska Public Library, 741 Oak Ave. S., on these dates and times: Thursday, May 5: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, May 6: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, May 7: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Bag sale).

