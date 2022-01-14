Friends of the Refuge Headwaters announce photo contest winner

Friends of the Refuge Headwaters have announced 2021 photo contest winners in the Summer and Fall on Our Refuge Photo Contest.

Winners in four categories were chosen by judges. Submitted photos were taken on Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge or Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge.

There were 55 entries from 15 photographers. The top three places in each category will receive cash prizes.

Results are:

Scenic Views of the Refuge

1st: An Observation of the Observation Deck by Deedee Nadeau of Winona

2nd: Evening Beauty by Nong Sundarapura, Winona

3rd: Early Morning by Cathy Richardson of Winona

Wildlife and Plants of the Refuge

1st: Hey, Watch Me Stick This Landing by Cathy Richardson of Winona

2nd: Mirror, Mirror … by Cathy Richardson of Winona

3rd: Jabba the Toad by Lisa Reid, Trempealeau, WI

Connecting People with Nature on the Refuge

1st: Back in the Backwater by Nong Sundarapura, Winona

2nd: Paddling with Pelicans by Deedee Nadeau of Winona

3rd: Getting to Know the Refuge by John Kenkel, Rochester

Young Nature Photographers

1st: Quiet Morning by Isabelle Katwa of Winona

2nd: Sneaky by Isabelle Katwa of Winona

3rd: Early Morning Rays by Isabelle Katwa of Winona

Winning photos will be on display at the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge on the second floor of 102 Walnut St. in Winona beginning January 14. Additional exhibitions at other locations will be announced.

Contest judges were Rick Frietsche of Rochester, Gayle Maule of Buffalo City, WI, and Cassandra Skaggs visiting from Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge in Marion, IL.

Friends of the Refuge Headwaters are a citizen-based, non-profit organization that partners with and supports the Winona District of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge in meeting the refuge vision and goals.

