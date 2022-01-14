Friends of the Refuge Headwaters announce photo contest winner

1st: Back in the Backwater by Nong Sundarapura, Winona
2nd: Paddling with Pelicans by Deedee Nadeau of Winona
3rd: Getting to Know the Refuge by John Kenkel, Rochester
Young Nature Photographers
1st: Quiet Morning by Isabelle Katwa of Winona
2nd: Sneaky by Isabelle Katwa of Winona
3rd: Early Morning Rays by Isabelle Katwa of Winona
Winning photos will be on display at the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge on the second floor of 102 Walnut St. in Winona beginning January 14. Additional exhibitions at other locations will be announced.
Contest judges were Rick Frietsche of Rochester, Gayle Maule of Buffalo City, WI, and Cassandra Skaggs visiting from Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge in Marion, IL.
Friends of the Refuge Headwaters are a citizen-based, non-profit organization that partners with and supports the Winona District of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge in meeting the refuge vision and goals.
