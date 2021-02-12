Friends recall Roger LeGrand as optimistic, caring person

Brent Smith will never forget the hearty welcome to La Crosse he received 43 years ago from Roger LeGrand.
"Roger was one of the first people I met when I came to La Crosse," Smith said. "We hit it off immediately. He was such a welcoming person."
LeGrand died Monday at the age of 75 and is being remembered for his community service and warm heart. He leaves behind a long list of professional accomplishments, volunteer work and close friends.
"Every day was a new adventure for Roger," Smith said. "He was curious about people, places and ideas. You would cover a lot of ground when you talked to Roger."
A native of Milwaukee, LeGrand began his La Crosse law practice in 1976 and pursued a legal career that included La Crosse County District Attorney, La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge and Family Court Commissioner.
"He believed part of public service was to be employed in jobs that served the public," Smith said.
LeGrand was also deeply involved in volunteer work, including the La Crosse Community Foundation, La Crosse Public School Foundation, UW-La Crosse Foundation and Rotary Club.
Former La Crosse Tribune editor Rusty Cunningham said public service came naturally to LeGrand.
"While Roger was on all sorts of high-profile boards, he also was the guy who provided free legal help at the daytime homeless shelter for those in need — with no headlines or fanfare," Cunningham said.
LeGrand had a passion for travel and learning about the world. Smith said nearly every conversation he had with LeGrand included something about where he had been or where he was planning to go.
LeGrand began seeing the world as a young man. He studied to be a priest in Northern Ireland before joining the Peace Corps, where he trained English teachers in India. He later became VISTA volunteer working with migrant workers in Florida, where he met his wife, Sondra. When LeGrand wasn't traveling, his family kept in touch with the world by hosting international exchange students.
Smith said LeGrand had a strong interest in the lives of people in his own community. He described LeGrand as a "caring, passionate, optimistic person."
"He would start up a conversation with people he had never met in his life, and 10 minutes later they felt like they were Roger's friend," Smith said. "He had a way of lifting people up. If you spent time with Roger, 99% percent of the time, you would come out feeling better."
Smith said LeGrand was devoted to his family. He said LeGrand and his wife raised two daughters who embraced their parents' ethic of community service.
Cunningham said LeGrand made every effort during the COVID-19 pandemic to stay in contact with his friends, and it was a commitment that extended to the end of his life. Cunningham recounted a meeting organized Jan. 16 by Smith to celebrate a personal milestone.
"Brent, Sheila (Garrity) and I stood in the parking lot at Eagle Crest South — in separate parking stalls, of course — with Roger last month to toast his 75th birthday," Cunningham said. "It was our last tailgate together — a cold day with warm laughter. The 45 minutes went too quickly."
