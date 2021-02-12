Friends recall Roger LeGrand as optimistic, caring person

LeGrand had a passion for travel and learning about the world. Smith said nearly every conversation he had with LeGrand included something about where he had been or where he was planning to go.

LeGrand began seeing the world as a young man. He studied to be a priest in Northern Ireland before joining the Peace Corps, where he trained English teachers in India. He later became VISTA volunteer working with migrant workers in Florida, where he met his wife, Sondra. When LeGrand wasn't traveling, his family kept in touch with the world by hosting international exchange students.

Smith said LeGrand had a strong interest in the lives of people in his own community. He described LeGrand as a "caring, passionate, optimistic person."

"He would start up a conversation with people he had never met in his life, and 10 minutes later they felt like they were Roger's friend," Smith said. "He had a way of lifting people up. If you spent time with Roger, 99% percent of the time, you would come out feeling better."

Smith said LeGrand was devoted to his family. He said LeGrand and his wife raised two daughters who embraced their parents' ethic of community service.