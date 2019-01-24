The wicked wind chills — as low as minus-30 — that swept through the Coulee Region on Thursday evening prompted emergency shelters in La Crosse to roll out extra beds.
At The Salvation Army of La Crosse County, the emergency shelter at 223 N. Eighth St. was beefed up from 80 to 90 beds Thursday, with plans to continue that level through Sunday night, said Nick Ragner, the corps' development director.
“We are also suspending our separation policy for some individuals this weekend so that they have a place to stay,” Ragner said.
The La Crosse Warming Center at 413 S. Third St., which has a normal occupancy of 40 people in reclining chairs overnight, is able to expand to accommodate 48 when temperatures get as cold as the minus-10 that was forecast for Thursday night, said director Leticia Silva.
The Salvation Army is seeking volunteers to staff the shelter with its higher capacity, Ragner said. The Warming Center, always short of volunteers, is in desperate need to fill the 3 to 8 a.m. shift, when it has only one volunteer, Silva said.
“Our staff, with the help of volunteers and the La Crosse Police Department, whom we've already been in contact with, will work diligently to make sure our space is still safe for those who decide to call our shelter home,” Ragner said.
The bed increase is temporary because of the frigid forecast, Ragner said.
“We will re-evaluate practices and likely return to our 80-bed capacity on Monday and will reinstate our discharge policies,” he said.
The frosty spell is expected to outstay its welcome, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures mostly in the single digits during the day for the next week. Nighttime temperatures will dip as low as minus-23 Tuesday night and minus-21 Wednesday night — and that’s before factoring in the wind.
