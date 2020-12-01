From farm to table: Sparta shop offers goods

When you shop at the The Shop at Heritage Hill Farm, a handbuilt, fully licensed new farm store in Sparta, you directly support real local lives and families, small business and a long heritage of family farming in the area.
Farmher: It’s not a typo. Beth Leis loves to use the term Farmher to highlight the important role women and girls play on farms.
Whether you just need a dozen eggs, would like to fill your fridge and freezers with meat and cheese, or something in between, Leis and her family are hoping you will find the relaxing country atmosphere worth the drive. Tucked in the scenic hills of rural Sparta, buffered by forested ridges, tradition, determination and entrepreneurship, Leis and her family have been quietly weathering the storm of the pandemic and its ripple effect on agricultural markets, while building something for the community.
The Shop at Heritage Hill is open Saturdays and Sundays, and weekdays by appointment, at 24075 Mallard Road off of HWY 27 in Sparta.
Leis said she first planned on bringing her goods to the Sparta Farmers Market in 2019, but it never happened. Then, in 2020, COVID hit, bringing drastically dropping values in farm products, while retail prices were soaring. She knew she had to do something more — both for her livelihood and for the community.
She pushed hard, arranging harvest dates at local butcher shops. She gained not only a retail license but also a mobile retail license, allowing the family to bring their farmstead meats to local markets and make them available for pick up at the farm.
Along with the help of her children, they hosted an “On Farm POP-UP Shop,” offering their “Burger Bundles” and cheese. Their cheese is made by the Westby Co-op Creamery, where the Leis family is a proud producer of “Country Goodness” for the Cooperative. The event and the products were a hit, and the idea to open an on-farm store was born.
“I just love the idea of offering quality products to customers, direct from the source,” Leis said. “At the same time, I have a farm to run, and a family to care for. Having customers come to the farm allows us to tend to our land and animals. It’s also an educational opportunity.
“My daughter Addison is 13. I’ve been offering farm tours to Southside Elementary since she was a newborn. I have really missed it this year- but welcoming customers and their families onto our farm to shop and learn is a way that we can continue to connect with, serve, and teach our community.”
When asked about the name Heritage Hill Farm, Leis explained, “if I climb to the top of one of our various ridges, you can see several of our family’s farms: my parents, grandparents, and great grandparents, as well as Gabe’s family’s home farm.
“We all have such a long heritage of farming the land in these beautiful valleys, and so the name Heritage Hill came to me.”
