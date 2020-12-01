From farm to table: Sparta shop offers goods

When you shop at the The Shop at Heritage Hill Farm, a handbuilt, fully licensed new farm store in Sparta, you directly support real local lives and families, small business and a long heritage of family farming in the area.

Farmher: It’s not a typo. Beth Leis loves to use the term Farmher to highlight the important role women and girls play on farms.

Whether you just need a dozen eggs, would like to fill your fridge and freezers with meat and cheese, or something in between, Leis and her family are hoping you will find the relaxing country atmosphere worth the drive. Tucked in the scenic hills of rural Sparta, buffered by forested ridges, tradition, determination and entrepreneurship, Leis and her family have been quietly weathering the storm of the pandemic and its ripple effect on agricultural markets, while building something for the community.

The Shop at Heritage Hill is open Saturdays and Sundays, and weekdays by appointment, at 24075 Mallard Road off of HWY 27 in Sparta.

Leis said she first planned on bringing her goods to the Sparta Farmers Market in 2019, but it never happened. Then, in 2020, COVID hit, bringing drastically dropping values in farm products, while retail prices were soaring. She knew she had to do something more — both for her livelihood and for the community.

