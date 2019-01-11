Almost 260 adults and students from the Diocese of La Crosse will head to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to join what is predicted to be a crowd of 100,000 who will participate in the annual March for Life in the nation’s capital.
The march, the largest such demonstration in the world, will take place Friday. The theme is “Unique from Day One: Pro-life is Pro-science,” intended to draw attention to the belief that scientific advancements show that life begins at conception.
The diocesan group will include 161 high school students, 24 college students and 71 adults and chaperons from 26 parishes and three colleges. People from Mankato and Fulda, Minn., North Dakota State University and Milwaukee also will travel with the La Crosse group.
“This event is inspiring because we are among thousands of other people from all over the country taking a stand for life,” said Chris Rogers, who directs the diocese’s Office for Youth and Young Adult Ministry.
“Even more inspiring is that the majority of these people are high school and college students, who, while they are our future, are a light in some of the darkest places of our world today,” Rogers said.
You can follow the group and the march at the diocese’s website or #DIOLC4LIFE.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.