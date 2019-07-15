TOWN OF HARMONY -- A motorcycle crash Sunday morning in Vernon County left two Onalaska residents with serious injuries.
Theodore R. Space, 58, was southbound on Shingle Hollow Road about 11 a.m., south of Hwy. 56, when he hit loose material on the pavement while rounding a curve, according to the Vernon County Sheriff Department.
Space and his passenger, Christine M. Olson, 58, were ejected when the motorcycle went onto its side. Neither Space nor Olson were wearing helmets, and both were transported to Gundersen Health System.
The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.
La Crosse, Vernon, Monroe and Crawford counties WOULD have some of the best motorcycle roads in the upper midwest if only the county highway departments were not so terribly incompetent. Anyone who has ever travelled outside of the area knows it's possible to build and maintain rural roads that DO NOT have gravel in nearly every corner, and DO NOT have dangerous, slippery tar snake patches all over the road. How many more people must be injured and killed simply because our area highway departments cannot maintain roads properly? I think someone - maybe Mr. Space and his passenger - should sue the pants off the counties and the individuals in charge of the highway maintenance departments so this madness will finally stop. This area should be a mecca for motorcyclists due to the topography and winding roads, but it's not because it's terrifying to ride the gravel strewn roads. Pathetic.
He wouldn't win a lawsuit for a myriad of reasons.
If only they could make Motorcycles safer. Maybe adding two more wheels to make it more steady? And seat belts and crumple zones and even just windows and stuff to keep you safe? If you choose to ride a death machine like a motorcycle, you are 100% accepting the extra risk you're needlessly subjecting yourself to. Start seeing motorcycles? Stop riding motorcycles.
Right on lacrosseguy! Motorcycles kill a lot more people than guns. Where's the push to ban motorcycles? Or maybe people getting killed isn't the real reason that the progressive communist liberal politicians want to ban guns? When government fears the citizenry you have liberty. When the citizens fear the government you have tyranny.
