2 from Onalaska seriously injured in Vernon County motorcycle crash

TOWN OF HARMONY -- A motorcycle crash Sunday morning in Vernon County left two Onalaska residents with serious injuries.
Theodore R. Space, 58, was southbound on Shingle Hollow Road about 11 a.m., south of Hwy. 56, when he hit loose material on the pavement while rounding a curve, according to the Vernon County Sheriff Department.
Space and his passenger, Christine M. Olson, 58, were ejected when the motorcycle went onto its side. Neither Space nor Olson were wearing helmets, and both were transported to Gundersen Health System.
The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.
