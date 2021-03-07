From the editor: A new order for Sunday reading

Today’s Tribune has a new order — one that we think you’ll like better.

Today and on Sundays moving forward, you’ll find the Hometown section following the main news section.

News and more local news, consecutively. That’s the way it should be.

Hometown is the second-best read section and it should be second.

In fact, the new order stresses local with Hometown, Sports and Business following main news. Food, previously the second section, moves back in the paper along with Home.

Obituaries will remain in the fourth section, which now begins with Business news.

Once you get used to this order, we won’t move features around.

But today we debut the new order and thank you for your readership.

— Bob Heisse,

executive editor

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0