From Tribune files: Armistice Day storm of 1940 hits La Crosse, Winona area

Armistice Day morning in 1940 was warm in La Crosse — 48 degrees at 6 a.m., the cold, hard rain of the preceding few days gone. Hundreds of duck hunters up and down the Upper Mississippi River looked out the window and saw one last chance to hunt in comfort that season.
For dozens who skipped work to spend the day on the backwaters of the river, it was the last hunt ever.
To call the art of weather forecasting in 1940 “primitive” is generous. The Weather Bureau sent out its best guesses for the Uupper Midwest from Chicago by telegraph.
At first, Nov. 11, 1940, seemed the perfect day for waterfowling. At 11 a.m. the temperature was 52 degrees, and shots rang out in a cacophony between the bluffs. Ducks were pouring through the Mississippi Flyway.
What the hunters didn’t realize — forecasts merely called for much colder weather later — was that those flocks were riding the edge of a gigantic storm system, a thousand miles wide, the like of which those hunters hadn’t seen before and hasn’t been seen since.
At 1 p.m., it was 49 degrees, but the wind was picking up. During the next two hours, the temperature dove 25 degrees, the barometric plunged to a record low 28.72 inches in La Crosse, and a light mist transformed to rain and then sleet and finally snow, the latter eventually falling as fast at 3 inches an hour in some places.
Wind created whitecaps even on normally placid backwaters, and 5-foot waves made navigation impossible on the main channel. Hunters took shelter on islands. Seventeen men stranded on an island a mile and a half above Minnesota City joined forces to build a roaring bonfire sheltered by duckboats piled up as a windbreak and fed with dry limbs they shot off trees. Whenever anyone wandering around for warmth found a dead tree, he summoned the others and all would blast away at a single limb until the shots cut it off, Clarence Anderson told the Winona Republican-Herald.
“The waves were awful.” Anderson said, “but we didn’t suffer so much from the cold as from smoke, as we had to practically sit on the fire to keep warm.”
Snowfall in Collegeville, Minn., measured 26.6 inches, and drifts topped 20 feet near Willmar. Shipwrecks on Lake Michigan claimed 59 lives.
Death didn’t confine itself to the water. Across Minnesota and the Midwest, bodies were pried from stalled cars, and pulled from snowdrifts and isolated spots where they had sought to take refuge — estimates of the number of deaths range from 145 to 159.
The Armistice Day Blizzard ranks second on the Minnesota State Climatology Office’s list of top five weather events of the 20th century, behind only the Dust Bowl of the 1930s.
The Armistice Day storm and another, on March 15, 1941, led Minn. Gov. Harold Stassen and U.S. Rep. R.T. Buckler of Crookston to excoriate the Weather Bureau for its inadequate warnings and lack of regional facilities.
Beyond the tragic impact it had on the families and friends of the dead and injured, the storm left a lasting legacy. Chastened by its spectacular failure to warn of such a massive storm, the weather service re-examined its policies and procedures, created additional regional forecast centers and refined its methodology.
Oh, I see the Amazon link. Thank you
You're welcome, enjoy!
I'm 62 years old and recall my father and grandfather discussing that storm many times over the years. Both were duck hunters, as are my brothers and our sons. Thank you for the link. Are you aware of this book being available on Amazon?
If you want to hear an even better first-hand account of this, check out our local author and teacher Jon Steffes' book Wings in the Wind: The Armistice Day Storm of 1940. Very good read!!!
http://www.amazon.com/Wings-Wind-Armistice-Storm-1940/dp/0985856904
