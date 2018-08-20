Subscribe for 33¢ / day

This 12-minute video, produced in the late 1990s by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, outlines Option 5B1, the proposed $80 million north-south corridor that would connect Interstate 90 with South Avenue. The project, which was rejected by La Crosse residents in 1998, was never built.

From Tribune files: A look at life in La Crosse from 1900-1987

These photos are filled with many familiar faces and places from our area's past.

(2) comments

canman

The whole purpose of this road was to provide an expressway to Gundersen Hospital for it’s employees. This road was never designed to be a north south corridor, otherwise it would have been designed to go to the south side Hwy 35, 14, 61 split.

oz

What the cluck is the point of this video? Is the Trib still trying to promote it?

This is a bad idea that needs to remain buried, but the Trib seems happy to let this zombie run loose.

