This 12-minute video, produced in the late 1990s by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, outlines Option 5B1, the proposed $80 million north-south corridor that would connect Interstate 90 with South Avenue. The project, which was rejected by La Crosse residents in 1998, was never built.
Hwy. 16 and North Kinney Coulee Road (Hwy. OS) — 90 crashes
Hwy. 16 and Hwy. 157 — 89 crashes
La Crosse Street (Hwy. 16) and West Avenue (Hwy. 35) — 77 crashes
Hwy. 16 and Gillette Street (Hwy. B) — 76 crashes
Interstate 90 and Hwy. 157 — 74 crashes
West Avenue (Hwy. 35) and State Road (Hwy. 33) — 73 crashes
Hwy. 16 and Conoco Road — 72 crashes
Hwy. 16 and South Kinney Coulee Road (Pralle Center Drive) — 69 crashes
Hwy. 16 and Theatre Road — 69 crashes
Hwy. PH and Hwy. 157 — 69 crashes
The whole purpose of this road was to provide an expressway to Gundersen Hospital for it’s employees. This road was never designed to be a north south corridor, otherwise it would have been designed to go to the south side Hwy 35, 14, 61 split.
What the cluck is the point of this video? Is the Trib still trying to promote it?
This is a bad idea that needs to remain buried, but the Trib seems happy to let this zombie run loose.
