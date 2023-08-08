A free outdoor film screening will be hosted by Frozen River Film Festival at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10.
Following MMAM’s weekly summer Mississippi Sippin’ series, FRFF will be screening three Minnesota-made films from the recent festival. The films screened will include Freshwater, Tiny Titanic and A Voice for the Wild. FRFF will be hosting a short Q&A during the screening with Mike Scholtz, director of Tiny Titanic.
The screening is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets and plenty of bug spray. All films will be screened with subtitles.