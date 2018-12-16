LA CROSSE, Wis. — The Franciscan Spirituality Center will launch a new nine-week series designed to help families come together, reduce stress and develop self-awareness, resiliency and gratitude.
“Living Calm in the Chaos: A Family Series Developing Mindfulness and Presence” will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 7-March 4. Trish Johnson and Sensei Paul Kisho Stern of Manitou Center in Winona, Minn., will lead age-appropriate and experiential practices such as mindful breathing, qi gong, yoga, walking the labyrinth and body scanning.
This program is for youths ages 7 to 12 and their families. Child care will be provided. Cost for the series is $100 per family, and dinner is included each week. If cost is a barrier, scholarships are available.
“We will discuss various ways of expressing ourselves, managing our personal and family lives, and being present to each other,” said FSC program coordinator Jean Pagliaro.
Advance registration is required; call 608-791-5295 or visit www.FSCenter.org.
The Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., is a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration and welcomes all, regardless of religious affiliation or background.
