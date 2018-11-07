The Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., offers the following opportunities to unplug from the stresses of daily life and deepen your connection with the divine through time spent in silence and solitude.
- Franciscan Day of Solitude, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, and offered again on Thursday, Dec. 13. Spend a day in prayer, with optional spiritual direction session. Private room, access to chapel and art room, and simple meal included. Cost: $35.
- Advent Weekend of Solitude, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, through noon Sunday, Dec. 9. Ideal for busy adults, this silent directed retreat takes place over a weekend. Two nights’ stay, all meals and three spiritual direction sessions included. Cost: $225.
- Six-Day Silent Directed Retreat, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, through 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12. Extend your stay and experience the peace and renewal that comes from a silent retreat. Five nights’ stay, all meals and six spiritual direction sessions included. Cost: $450.
To register, visit www.FSCenter.org or call 608-791-5295.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.