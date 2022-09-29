FSC plans program for those who work with people experiencing trauma

The Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., La Crosse, has planned an in-person retreat day for professionals, church pastors, volunteers, spiritual directors and others who work with people experiencing trauma.

Alison Hendley will present “Strong and Gentle Steps – Healthy Journeying With People Who Have Experienced Trauma” from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1. Cost is $50, and lunch is included.

Hendley is a spiritual director, healer, deacon with the United Methodist Church and a professed monastic member of St. Brigid of Kildare Monastery. She has trained in eco therapy and has a deep love for nature. She grew up in London and now resides in Central Minnesota.

As a woman who has worked through her own personal trauma from childhood abuse, Hendley is gifted at working with others through trauma and abuse. She’ll share tips and skills for taking care of oneself and setting boundaries (including emotional and spiritual ones) while traveling with those who are struggling.

Register online at www.FSCenter.org or call 608-791-5295.

The Franciscan Spirituality Center is open to all people, regardless of faith background or tradition.