The Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., offers the following programs in early February:
- Cultivating a Resilient Mindset; 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 2; presenter Mike Hesch of Mayo Clinic Health System; cost $45
This program will explore practical and simple ways of living your best life. Participants will learn how to tap into the amazing power of our brain to change the lens in which we see the world and, in turn, increase resilience, motivation and focus, both at work and at home. Couples are encouraged to attend together.
- A Time to Forgive; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9; presenter Marci Madary, FSPA affiliate; cost $95
Forgiveness is easier said than done; yet, it is crucial in finding inner peace. Through the Rev. Robert Schreiter’s work on the spirituality of forgiveness, participants will look at the process of forgiveness to better understand the dynamics involved. They also will hold in prayer those whom they need to forgive and consider who needs to forgive them.
Register at www.FSCenter.org or call 608-791-5295.
