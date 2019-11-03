{{featured_button_text}}

Girls ages nine through 12 are invited to a new four-week series running 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 5 through 26, at the Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St.

Girls Connect offers a safe and inclusive environment for girls to explore their relationships, school, inspirations and difficulties, as well as other topics relevant to their age.

Trish Johnson, a trauma-informed yoga and mindfulness teacher, will lead the sessions. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Cost to attend is $45 for the four-week series. Key funding to make this program possible comes through a grant from the Women’s Fund of Greater La Crosse.

Register at www.FSCenter.org or 608-791-5295.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.