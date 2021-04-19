FSC to host prayer, reflection time on racial injustice

The Franciscan Spirituality Center will host a free virtual gathering, open to all, from 7 to 8 p.m. April 20. Registration is required via visiting www.FSCenter.org or calling 608-791-5295.

This evening of prayer and reflection on racial injustice will be presented via Zoom videoconferencing and include readings and time for individual and group discussion. Participants will have an opportunity to express their hopes, fears, frustration and grief.