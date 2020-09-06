FSC to offer group discussions on 'Radical Acceptance'

The Franciscan Spirituality Center will offer a new monthly group through Zoom videoconferencing to explore acceptance and transformation in the personal sphere.
The virtual group experience will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 8, Oct. 12, Nov. 9, Dec. 14, Jan. 11, 2021, and Feb. 8, 2021.
FSC spiritual directors Rose Elsbernd, FSPA, and Sarah Hennessey, FSPA, will facilitate discussions based on Tara Brach's work, "Radical Acceptance."
The group is designed to offer empathy and mutual support as participants discuss the content and its relevance to individual experience. Cost for the six-month program is $150.
Register at www.FSCenter.org or 608-791-5295.
