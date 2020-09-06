 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FSC to offer group discussions on 'Radical Acceptance'
0 comments

FSC to offer group discussions on 'Radical Acceptance'

{{featured_button_text}}

The Franciscan Spirituality Center will offer a new monthly group through Zoom videoconferencing to explore acceptance and transformation in the personal sphere.

The virtual group experience will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 8, Oct. 12, Nov. 9, Dec. 14, Jan. 11, 2021, and Feb. 8, 2021.

FSC spiritual directors Rose Elsbernd, FSPA, and Sarah Hennessey, FSPA, will facilitate discussions based on Tara Brach's work, "Radical Acceptance."

The group is designed to offer empathy and mutual support as participants discuss the content and its relevance to individual experience. Cost for the six-month program is $150.

Register at www.FSCenter.org or 608-791-5295.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Gov. Evers on Presidential Candidates Visiting Kenosha

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News