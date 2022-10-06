FSPA offers blessing at Mayo Heritage Days, 30th anniversary event

Mayo Clinic Health System marked 30 years and Heritage Days on Thursday, a time to thank staff and volunteers for their upholding of the hospital’s mission and values.

Heritage Day events, which ran this week at Mayo locations in four states, overlapped with Mayo’s three-decade anniversary, which was commemorated with a dedication and blessing from the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration. Mayo Clinic Health System, which now includes 16 hospitals and 53 clinics across Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa, was established in 1992.

“We are grateful for the trust our communities have placed in us and for the incredible service of our hardworking staff. Our model of care was built on the desire to bring personalized, outstanding Mayo Clinic care close to home in the communities we serve,” says Prathibha Varkey, president of Mayo Clinic Health System. “We began with one small site in Decorah, Iowa, and today, our integrated system serves more than 600,000 patients each year with primary, specialty, surgical, emergency and hospital care.”

The FSPA in 1883 founded St. Francis Hospital in La Crosse, and in 1995, Franciscan Health System joined with Skemp Clinic to become a part of Mayo Clinic Health System.

“It has been exciting to watch Mayo Clinic Health System transform into the most trusted partner in health care within the communities we serve. We have so much to be proud of within the southwest Minnesota region,” says Dr. Paul Mueller, regional vice president of Mayo Southwest Wisconsin.

On Thursday morning, Mueller — along with Mayor Mitch Reynolds, Varkey, Mayo CAO Chris Hasse and Sister Marlene Weisenbeck of the FSPA — took part in an anniversary dedication at the Franciscan Spirituality Center, followed by a blessing from the Franciscan Sisters at St. Rose Convent.

In the afternoon, Mueller and Mayo staff were scheduled to deliver food donations to Place of Grace, with all other Mayo Clinic Health System locations also collecting and distributing items to local food pantries.

Mayo is currently looking forward to the completion of its new $198 million, six-story hospital on the La Crosse campus and recently opened its $8.1 million outpatient imaging center in Onalaska. The Professional Arts Building in La Crosse continues to undergo improvements and renovations.

Says Mueller, “Our committed and innovative staff look forward to bringing Mayo Clinic expertise to patients and their families for another 30 years.”