Three FSPAs shooting arrows

Anyone who thinks the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration always have been in the habits of just praying, teaching and nursing are sorely mistaken. Check out the late Sisters Grace McDonald, Sharonne Brusky and Baptiste Wessling sharpening their archery skills. McDonald was a history professor for nearly half a century at Viterbo University, where she also was president and a member of the board of trustees. Brusky, who died in 2004, made her vows in 1957, was a homemaker in the community and was dispensed from her vows in 1971. Wessling taught business courses in high schools in Spokane, Wash., and Bellevue, West Point and Carroll, Iowa. Wessling, who died in 1988, also worked in the Viterbo College Business Office and was bursar from 1952 to 1964. BTW, Sister Mary Ann Gschwind, not pictured, is the FSPA archivist, but she declined to reveal whether the archery sisters hunted to gather meat for patients and other sisters.

Here is a timeline of Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration 169-year history:

1849

A pastor and his assistant lead 12 women and men, Third Order Secular Franciscans, from their parish in Ettenbeuren, Bavaria, to Milwaukee. Arriving at the diocese on May 18, 1849, the six women in the group, with Mother Aemiliana Dirr as their leader, commit themselves to founding a religious community to spread the gospel among German immigrants, especially through educating children, caring for the disadvantaged and, when possible, establishing perpetual adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. The congregation celebrates Founders’ Day every May 28, the day the group was received formally into the diocese.

1860

Diverted from education to household duties at the new diocesan seminary in 1856, overwhelmed with physical labor and frustrated at being unable to develop a truly religious life, the founders leave the community.

1864

The sisters and their newly elected leader, Mother Antonia Herb, move the motherhouse to Jefferson, Wis., where they renew their aspirations to teach and establish perpetual adoration.

1869

The Rev. Michael Heiss, bishop of the newly formed La Crosse Diocese, asks Mother Antonia to move the motherhouse to La Crosse.

1871

The sisters move to La Crosse and into the new motherhouse, St. Rose of Viterbo Convent.

1873

Thirty-seven sisters and one postulant form a new community in Milwaukee, while 65 sisters, 12 novices and 12 postulants continued in La Crosse. The first Maria Angelorum Chapel is dedicated on Aug. 2.

1878

The sisters realize their goal to begin perpetual adoration on Aug. 1. The adoration continues, without interruption, to this day, with at least two people praying in the congregation’s adoration chapel 24/7.

1882

Mother Antonia dies and is succeeded by Mother Ludovica Keller, who led the community until 1928.

FSPA farm/villa st. joseph historical pic

In 1895, the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration bought a farm near La Crosse to provide food for the convent and the hospital. The property, pictured in 1912, now is the site of Villa St. Joseph, a center for retired and ailing sisters.
Calves with sister
Animal husbandry was also part of the FSPA mission, as Sister Aegidia Rust shows on the order's farm on St. Joseph Ridge east of La Crosse, the site of Villa St. Joseph.

1895

The FSPAs buy a farm near La Crosse to provide food for the convent and the hospital. The property now is the site of Villa St. Joseph, a center for retired and ill sisters.

1906

The new Maria Angelorum Chapel is completed, replacing the first community chapel and the second Chapel of Adoration.

1914

Construction is completed on the St. Rose Convent building.

1923

Fire destroys the original St. Rose building.

1925

Restoration is completed on the convent.

Apple pickin' FSPAs

The FSPAs picked lots of pecks of produce to feed themselves and hospital patients, as evidenced by this apple-picking crew in August 1927 — way before clothing guidelines were relaxed for more comfortable harvesting togs.

1973

Fifty-five FSPAs leave to form a new community, the Institute of the Franciscan Sisters of the Eucharist.

1970-80s

The FSPA congregation adapts its constitutions, based on Vatican II documents, the advice of theologians and canon lawyers and the sisters’ discernment.

1982

In July 1982 the FSPAs officially accept their first affiliate. Affiliates are Christian women and men who share in the FSPA mission and Franciscan values. Today, more than 200 affiliates are committed to deepening their prayer lives and supporting one another in their responses to society’s needs.

1989

Pope John Paul II approves the new constitutions. The FSPA Mission Effectiveness Office is established.

1997

The FSPAs welcome their first partners in the ministry of perpetual adoration. Now, in 2018, more than men and women are prayer partners, committed to praying an hour a week before the Blessed Sacrament.

2003

FSPAs celebrate 125 years of perpetual adoration.

2006

FSPAs mark Mary of the Angels Chapel centennial.

2007

Sister Lucy Slinger is named FSPA ecological advocate. As a resource for FSPA congregational facilities, she also networks with other environmental groups and coordinates the organic garden at Villa St. Joseph.

2008

130th anniversary of Perpetual Adoration is commemorated on Aug. 1.

2009

In conjunction with the Franciscan Sisters of the Eucharist and the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi, the FSPAs celebrate 60 years since the common founding. During a peace conference in La Crosse, the congregations and the Tertiary Sisters of St. Francis in Cameroon, West Africa, also celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Franciscan Common Venture’s formation.

2011

The FSPA affiliate program celebrates 30 years.

2013

The FSPAs celebrate 135 years of perpetual adoration with a communitywide hour of prayer hosted inside Mary of the Angels Chapel. More than 300 guests filled the chapel.

2014

FSPAs recognize 165 years since founding.

2018

The FSPAs declare A Revolution of Goodness and celebrate 140 years of continuous prayer. Project to renovate the St. Rose Complex is announced.

SOURCE: FSPA website

Mike Tighe is the Tribune newsroom's senior citizen. That said, he don't get no respect from the cub reporters as he goes about his duly-appointed rounds on the health, religion and whatever-else-lands-in-his-inbox beats. Call him at 608-791-8446.

