Here is a timeline of Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration 169-year history:
1849
A pastor and his assistant lead 12 women and men, Third Order Secular Franciscans, from their parish in Ettenbeuren, Bavaria, to Milwaukee. Arriving at the diocese on May 18, 1849, the six women in the group, with Mother Aemiliana Dirr as their leader, commit themselves to founding a religious community to spread the gospel among German immigrants, especially through educating children, caring for the disadvantaged and, when possible, establishing perpetual adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. The congregation celebrates Founders’ Day every May 28, the day the group was received formally into the diocese.
1860
Diverted from education to household duties at the new diocesan seminary in 1856, overwhelmed with physical labor and frustrated at being unable to develop a truly religious life, the founders leave the community.
1864
The sisters and their newly elected leader, Mother Antonia Herb, move the motherhouse to Jefferson, Wis., where they renew their aspirations to teach and establish perpetual adoration.
1869
The Rev. Michael Heiss, bishop of the newly formed La Crosse Diocese, asks Mother Antonia to move the motherhouse to La Crosse.
1871
The sisters move to La Crosse and into the new motherhouse, St. Rose of Viterbo Convent.
1873
Thirty-seven sisters and one postulant form a new community in Milwaukee, while 65 sisters, 12 novices and 12 postulants continued in La Crosse. The first Maria Angelorum Chapel is dedicated on Aug. 2.
1878
The sisters realize their goal to begin perpetual adoration on Aug. 1. The adoration continues, without interruption, to this day, with at least two people praying in the congregation’s adoration chapel 24/7.
1882
Mother Antonia dies and is succeeded by Mother Ludovica Keller, who led the community until 1928.
1895
The FSPAs buy a farm near La Crosse to provide food for the convent and the hospital. The property now is the site of Villa St. Joseph, a center for retired and ill sisters.
1906
The new Maria Angelorum Chapel is completed, replacing the first community chapel and the second Chapel of Adoration.
1914
Construction is completed on the St. Rose Convent building.
1923
Fire destroys the original St. Rose building.
1925
Restoration is completed on the convent.
1973
Fifty-five FSPAs leave to form a new community, the Institute of the Franciscan Sisters of the Eucharist.
1970-80s
The FSPA congregation adapts its constitutions, based on Vatican II documents, the advice of theologians and canon lawyers and the sisters’ discernment.
1982
In July 1982 the FSPAs officially accept their first affiliate. Affiliates are Christian women and men who share in the FSPA mission and Franciscan values. Today, more than 200 affiliates are committed to deepening their prayer lives and supporting one another in their responses to society’s needs.
1989
Pope John Paul II approves the new constitutions. The FSPA Mission Effectiveness Office is established.
1997
The FSPAs welcome their first partners in the ministry of perpetual adoration. Now, in 2018, more than men and women are prayer partners, committed to praying an hour a week before the Blessed Sacrament.
2003
FSPAs celebrate 125 years of perpetual adoration.
2006
FSPAs mark Mary of the Angels Chapel centennial.
2007
Sister Lucy Slinger is named FSPA ecological advocate. As a resource for FSPA congregational facilities, she also networks with other environmental groups and coordinates the organic garden at Villa St. Joseph.
2008
130th anniversary of Perpetual Adoration is commemorated on Aug. 1.
2009
In conjunction with the Franciscan Sisters of the Eucharist and the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi, the FSPAs celebrate 60 years since the common founding. During a peace conference in La Crosse, the congregations and the Tertiary Sisters of St. Francis in Cameroon, West Africa, also celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Franciscan Common Venture’s formation.
2011
The FSPA affiliate program celebrates 30 years.
2013
The FSPAs celebrate 135 years of perpetual adoration with a communitywide hour of prayer hosted inside Mary of the Angels Chapel. More than 300 guests filled the chapel.
2014
FSPAs recognize 165 years since founding.
2018
The FSPAs declare A Revolution of Goodness and celebrate 140 years of continuous prayer. Project to renovate the St. Rose Complex is announced.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.