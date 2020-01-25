FSPA to discontinue perpetual prayer

“FSPA remains devoted to the spirit of our longstanding tradition. Our thoughtful study over the years has included a growing understanding of a modern way to live in adoration through our prayer lives and actions, no matter where we are,” FSPA President Eileen McKenzie said. “Our congregation name will remain Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration. Per discussions with the Vatican and review of the FSPA constitutions, the name will not change due to the longevity of the tradition and the fact that the sisters and prayer partners will continue adoration in the Adoration Chapel to the extent possible, and by definition of perpetual, repeated continuously even though interrupted for portions of time.”