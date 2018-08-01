Sister Sarah Hennessey wasn’t even raised Catholic in her native North Carolina, yet here she is today, a veteran member of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, which she describes as a “beating heart of prayer.”
Hennessey, who is the La Crosse-based order’s prayer request coordinator, became acquainted with the FSPAs in Mexico, where she was a college student participating in a service project.
“I went from North Carolina to Mexico to La Crosse,” she said, adding the qualifier that it definitely wasn’t a direct connection of dots.
“I wasn’t Catholic, and it was a long process of fighting with God … being drawn into Catholicism through the Eucharist,” said the 44-year-old Hennessey, who has been a member of the FSPAs for 15 years.
“I love being a sister,” she said. “Being a sister helps me be more me — more Sarah.”
Hennessey gravitated toward the FSPA prayer juggernaut as a volunteer working with the previous prayer request coordinator, Sister Ronalda Hophan, and became coordinator when Hophan retired four years ago.
Quoting an invocation that describes prayer as “a furnace of divine love,” Hennessey said, “I always think that is what we have here. At the heart of us, beyond what we do in other services, is a beating heart of prayer.”
More than 30,000 prayer requests rolled in last year from all parts of the globe — by mail, phone calls, email and these days, even via texts.
“I remember the first text request I got,” Hennessey said. “It was from a woman who said she was in labor with her fourth child and asked for prayers.”
As for fielding the requests, she said, “I love it. I love being able to reach out. The beautiful thing about it is people aren’t talking to me, but to God.”
Many of those on the prayer schedule “say it is the best hour of their week,” she said.
“The thank-yous come in every day,” Hennessey said, including one from a woman who expressed gratitude that her cancer was in remission and marveled at the power of prayer.
“For me, one of the hardest to receive is from people who are suicidal. I always send them a help line,” she said.
Sisters dutifully list the requests, by name, on a ledger in the perpetual adoration chapel, where at least two people pray, in one-hour shifts, 24 hours a day. The pray-ers include about 90 FSPAs and about 170 lay prayer partners. Sisters fill about two-thirds of the slot, including most of the night shifts, while lay people cover the rest.
The FSPAs also respond to those who send requests, including an answer to the person who asked for prayers for then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016, and a note to him letting him know he was on the FSPA prayer calendar, she said. The digital request form on the FSPA website asks whether the individual wants a response, whether to notify the beneficiary and other details.
Hennessey, who has a master’s degree in theology, has expanded her role, which now includes making presentations, efforts to make prayer accessible to people and Adoration Talk, a series on the FSPA website also in the form of a YouTube series of videos on various topics, including reflections on prayer, prayer basics (long and short versions), how to pray, how Jesus prayed and two releases this week in honor of the order’s 140th year of prayer — one on the Our Father and the other, the Hail Mary.
The videos also cover topics such as how to make meaning out of suffering.
Asked how to accomplish that, Hennessey said, “I find a really important part of it is radical acceptance — when you try to find the why and not just the how.
“In my own personal life, I’ve had (bouts of) depression,” said Hennessey, whose acknowledgment of struggles is a fresh example of human honesty that her easy-going manner, quick smile and easy laughter might have concealed.
“But with radical acceptance, I know it’s not my fault, and it depends on what I do with it,” she said.
Hennessey’s videos cannot be confused with “Two Mules for Sister Sara,” a 1970 Clint Eastwood shoot-em-up, blow-em-up comedy in which Eastwood’s character, Hogan, saved a nun who was being sexually assaulted. Shirley MacLaine had the role of Sister Sara, a gun-slinging, drinking, smoking and cursing nun who, as it turned out, wasn’t a nun after all.
On the other hand, Hennessey said, laughing, the movie got her through an airport security point once when the only identification she had was a card that said “Sister Sarah.”
The security gatekeeper chuckled, said, “Oh, like the movie, ‘Two mules for Sister Sara?’” and waved her through, Hennessey recalled.
Another constant, besides the 24/7 schedule, is the daily prayer for the city of La Crosse and its residents, Hennessey said.
Asked whether she could absolutely guarantee that both of the people praying occasionally haven’t nodded off to sleep during their shifts, Hennessey laughed heartily and said, “No, I can’t guarantee that.”
Barely missing a beat, though, she said, “But this is the thing: Pope Francis says falling asleep is resting in Christ.”
