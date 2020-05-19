Fund created to give La Crosse County businesses a boost

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Area economic development organizations have partnered to create a new fund for small businesses with storefronts in commercial districts of La Crosse County.

The fund is intended to help businesses that are struggling with closures or reduced operational capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Couleecap, Inc., Downtown Mainstreet Inc., La Crosse County, La Crosse Area Development Corp. and North La Crosse Business Association announced the Launch La Crosse Small Business Recovery Fund, which will provide grants up to $5,000 to small, locally owned retail, restaurant or personal businesses with between one and 20 employees.

In addition to grants, businesses applying to the fund will be connected to resources to aid in planning for sustainability and adjusting to new economic conditions. Resources will offer help for web-based marketing, setting up online stores and planning recovery goals.

Couleecap, DMI and partners will offer resources that range from one-time webinars to multi-week educational programs that are delivered virtually by trained facilitators.