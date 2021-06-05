Fundraiser for Faith: Benefit being held for La Farge girl in remission from leukemia

When Faith Nemec was diagnosed with cancer 17 months ago, she didn’t react with despondence but rather with bravery, and through months of grueling treatments, she lived not in fear but approached each day with determination to beat the disease attacking her tiny body.

Faith was eight years old when doctors discovered she had pre-B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in January 2020. Her parents, Craig and Jessica, who live in La Farge with Faith and her three siblings, noticed Faith was constantly tired and feeling unwell, developing a fever frequently. While it was initially suspected she was suffering from Lyme disease or mononucleosis, a series of tests indicated Faith had leukemia.

“It was just a whirlwind. We barely had time to process it,” Jessica says.

Admitted to the pediatric unit at Gundersen Health System, Faith underwent a bone marrow biopsy before beginning chemotherapy the next day.

“Faith took it better than anyone,” Jessica says of her daughter’s response to her diagnosis and treatment. “She continues to blow us away with her attitude about it. It’s not very often she has a down moment.”

