Fundraiser for Faith: Benefit being held for La Farge girl in remission from leukemia

When Faith Nemec was diagnosed with cancer 17 months ago, she didn’t react with despondence but rather with bravery, and through months of grueling treatments, she lived not in fear but approached each day with determination to beat the disease attacking her tiny body.
Faith was eight years old when doctors discovered she had pre-B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in January 2020. Her parents, Craig and Jessica, who live in La Farge with Faith and her three siblings, noticed Faith was constantly tired and feeling unwell, developing a fever frequently. While it was initially suspected she was suffering from Lyme disease or mononucleosis, a series of tests indicated Faith had leukemia.
“It was just a whirlwind. We barely had time to process it,” Jessica says.
Admitted to the pediatric unit at Gundersen Health System, Faith underwent a bone marrow biopsy before beginning chemotherapy the next day.
“Faith took it better than anyone,” Jessica says of her daughter’s response to her diagnosis and treatment. “She continues to blow us away with her attitude about it. It’s not very often she has a down moment.”
While she remained upbeat, the treatment was hard on Faith, who early on developed diabetes from the steroids used in her chemotherapy and in total underwent seven hospital stays, two bone marrow biopsies and has endured first weekly and then bi-weekly chemo, including IV, oral and intrathecal administrations. Initially, both Craig and Jessica were able to accompany her, but after COVID-19 emerged locally two months into her treatment visitor restrictions tightened and only one parent could stay in Faith’s room in the pediatric inpatient unit at Gundersen.
It takes a couple days post chemo for Faith to regain her energy, and Jessica says her daughter is “so used to not feeling good.” Though Faith is now in “maintenance phase,” she undergoes lumbar punctures, monthly lab checks, intravenous chemotherapy and takes chemo pills. Faith’s hair, once quite long, is starting to grow back in after total hair loss from treatment. As chemotherapy has made her more sensitive to the sun, Faith needs to limit prolonged exposure.
Having her daughter in remission, Jessica feels a “combination of concern and relief. Every time she has a cough or fever, I fear it is coming back.”
The La Farge community has embraced the Nemec family during the ordeal, with students from Faith’s class making her cards, neighbors and friends organizing a COVID-19 safe drive by parade, and the grandparents helping out with childcare.
Faith, who enjoys playing with her siblings, crafting and drawing, says the support “makes her happy,” and her positive outlook “has inspired all of those around her,” says Emily Winchel, a coworker of Craig and Jessica at Organic Valley.
Winchel is among those organizing a fundraiser for Faith’s ongoing medical expenses. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at the Rockton Bar, S2463 Rockton Road, La Farge, and will feature a live auction, bake sale, face painting, food, raffle and kid’s games. Faith, who is the Village’s Little Miss 4th of July first attendant, will be present for the fun and to represent her title.
A volleyball tournament will be held at 9 a.m., with registration open through June 18 by calling or texting Emily Winchel at 608-487-6672 or Luke Fanning at 608-487-6903. The fee is $90 per team.
“Though she has made great progress, she still has one more year of treatment to go and greatly appreciates your support as she presses on towards the finish line,” Emily says.
