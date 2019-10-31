The Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse will host a fundraising kick-off celebration for the Holmen Area Club & Community Center beginning at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 2 in the Holmen High School Commons, 1001 McHugh Road, Holmen.
Due to the generosity of Dave and Barb Skogen, a unique community partnership has been formed to address the critical needs in the Holmen area.
The Club & Community Center will provide a safe and fun place for youth to grow and thrive, create a community space to host programming for retired adults and offer community members an opportunity to rent rooms for meetings and events.
