Micheal Todd points to a channel of Lake Onalaska that runs along The Red Pines Bar & Grill, a business he owns with his wife, Corinna.

"This used to be deep," Todd said. "It used to be 10 feet. Now it's 18 inches."

Todd wants to restore the channel. He explained a proposal to dredge and maintain the channel Monday during the annual Lake Onalaska Protection and Rehabilitation District social event held at The Red Pines.

The channel is part of Lake Onalaska, a sprawling 8,000-acre impoundment created in 1937 on the Mississippi and Black rivers. The lake is popular with sportsmen but has multiple issues, including sedimentation, water quality, high turbidity and low oxygen. Those issues are visible from the back deck of The Red Pines, where the channel is overwhelmed by plant growth.

"The lake is filling in," Todd said. "For years, customers have been telling me, 'We have to do so something.' "

The proposed channel would run from The Red Pines to Schafer River Rentals and a nearby boat landing accessible from Highway Z. Boaters who use the landing can circle east around Rosebud Island to the main lake, but dredging the channel would create a navigable shortcut.

Plans call for dredging a channel that is 1,050 feet long, 63-105 feet wide and eight feet deep. To keep the channel from filling in, a 12-foot long sediment trap would be installed upstream. Dredged material would be deposited on a small island nearby.

Not only would a deeper channel facilitate boat traffic, it would create overwinter habitat for fish.

"The overwintering part of the project will benefit the entire lake," Todd said.

The projected cost for the dredging and sediment trap is $230,000. The lake district was recently awarded a $10,000 grant from the state Department of Natural Resources to document fish habitat loss in the channel and study hydrology and sediment coming into the channel from Halfway Creek.

Todd said coordination is required between the DNR and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, but he doesn't believe either is opposed to the project. He said the biggest hurdle is raising funds. He said the lake district's tax base is far too small to fund such a project, and there aren't any sources of local, state or federal funds readily available.

He said money will need to come from private fundraising and matching grants.

The Brice Prairie Conservation Association is accepting donations, and Todd said there have been discussions about forming a Friends of Lake Onalaska group.

Todd said he has already put some of his own money into the project to get it launched.

"We basically have no money except for what I've put in," he said.

Depending on fundraising and the permitting process, Todd said the project could be done as early as this fall but believes fall 2024 is more likely. He looks forward to developing a more useful and scenic waterway.

"We should have a pretty nice area," he said.