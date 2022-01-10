Funerals set in Mineral Point as community raises thousands of dollars for fallen firefighters

There was little doubt there would be a community-wide response after the deaths of two volunteer firefighters in Mineral Point.

And this Iowa County city is following through in a big way as separate funerals are scheduled this week for Brian Busch and James Ludlum.

Multiple fundraisers throughout the city and beyond are raising thousands of dollars for the families of the two men, who had a combined 60 years of service with the Mineral Point Fire Department.

Bars, restaurants, artists and basketball fans have all stepped up to the effort after Busch and Ludlum were killed early Thursday in a traffic crash while responding to a rollover crash on Highway 151.

"The community support has been overwhelming," said Vickie Dahl, longtime athletic director at Mineral Point High School and who grew up in the community. "People are just so generous."

Busch, 43, and Ludlum, 69, were going north on Highway 151 at about 12:30 a.m. when they attempted to use an emergency crossover just west of the Hwy. 23 exit on the city's north side. That's when their water tanker, with its lights flashing, was struck by a northbound semitractor-trailer and caught fire. Busch and Ludlum died at the scene.

The driver of the semi, James Morey, 80, of Waukesha, was uninjured. It's unclear if Morey, who was driving for Soren H. Miller Transportation in Delafield, will be charged in the case, which remains under investigation by the Iowa County Sheriff's Office.

Both firefighter's visitations and funeral services will be held at St. Mary & Paul Catholic Church, but on different days.

Ludlum's visitation is scheduled from 2-7 p.m. Tuesday and from 9-10:30 a.m. on Wednesday with the Mass of Christian burial service beginning at 11 a.m. Visitation for Busch is scheduled from 2-7 p.m. Thursday and from 9-10:30 a.m. on Wednesday with the service beginning at 11 a.m. Both services, officiated by the Rev. David Flanagan, will be streamed live on the church's Facebook page. Both men will be buried at St. Mary's Cemetery, according their obituaries.

Ludlum worked as an agricultural machinery mechanic at the Farmers Store in Mineral Point for over 50 years and joined the fire department in 1984. He served 22 years in the U.S. Army Reserve, was active in his church and had a passion for farming and fishing, according to his obituary.

Busch was a 1997 graduate of Mineral Point High School and joined the fire department when he turned 18. After high school he worked construction but after several years took a job as a blaster with Ahlgrimm Explosives. Busch was active in the community, volunteered at church where he taught CCD and each fall would take part in fire education safety at Mineral Point Elementary School where his wife, Laura, is a fourth grade teacher. The couple have three children.

"He could be counted on to drop everything if someone was in need," the family wrote in Busch's obituary. "Brian’s sense of humor has provided us all with comfort and laughter, and we will miss that terribly. He was a loving, funny, wonderful husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. We are all heartbroken for the times that we won’t share in the future."

The dedication of both Ludlum and Busch to their community has been honored countless times since their death.

On Friday night, the Mineral Point boys basketball team wore fire department emblems on their socks when the team upset second ranked Cuba City 52-50. On Saturday, $4,000 was raised during the Mineral Point girl's basketball team's win against Wisconsin Heights, an event that also featured a ceremony to enshrine five people in the schools athletic hall of fame.

The Pointer girls, the top-ranked team in the state in Division 4, held a fill-the-boot fundraiser while the booster club donated its proceeds from a 50-50 raffle. The winner of the raffle, a high school student from Belmont, also donated her winnings. Over the weekend, an anonymous donor told Dahl that they would reimburse the student the $260 she had donated.

"It was an emotional day on Saturday," said Joelle Doye, the school district's communications director. "In the back of everybody's minds, it put this tragedy first, and we were hoping for a really good outpouring of support, and it happened.

The business community in this city of 2,487 people has also been instrumental to the fundraising efforts.

At Popola Pizzeria Wendy Dueling and Sean Henninger have created the "Tender 7 Pizza," named after the truck Ludlum and Busch were in. All proceeds from the sale of the pizza, which has sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers and mushrooms, will go the families, according to the restaurant's Facebook page.

A Go Fund Me campaign launched by Brad Hermanson, a bartender at the Mine Shaft, is nearing $30,000 while a few doors up High Street, the Mineral Point Gallery thought it would raffle a painting. Only the raffle has turned into multiple artists donating work. As of Monday, more than $12,000 in raffle tickets had been sold for chances at paintings, a necklace and a wood carving, according to Ben Brummerhop, who along with his husband, Clay Stewart, purchased this past summer an 1876 building in the city's downtown.

"I can’t do a whole lot to ease the pain of the loss, but I can paint," said Brummerhop. "It's wonderful to live in and own a business in a small town that has rallied together to come to the aid of two local families impacted by tragedy."

