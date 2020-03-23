G-E-T's Vocal Point to be featured in 'Acapocalypse!' documentary

Vocal Point, the a cappella group of Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School, will be featured in the documentary, "Acapocalypse! A Cappella's New Note," to premiere at 8 p.m. March 31 on PBS Wisconsin.

The program will also be live-streamed on PBS Wisconsin's Facebook page and made available for viewing on the day of the broadcast at pbswisconsin.org.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The documentary profiles three Wisconsin high school vocal groups as they prepare for and perform in the Port Washington "Acapocalypse," an annual festival celebrating the best groups from around the state. A mix of live concert and documentary footage will be accompanied by several animated explanation videos that were scripted and acted out by Wisconsin high school students.

The sections of the program featuring G-E-T's Vocal Point will focus on the relationship between the students and their choral director, Ryan Stuempges.

Two live concert performances will also be featured from Vocal Point's appearance at the "Acapocalypse" concert. Funding for the concert was provided by the Focus Fund for Young Performers and the Friends of PBS Wisconsin.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.