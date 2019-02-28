Gabby Giffords was elected to the U.S. Congress in 2005, representing Arizona. She holds a degree in Latin American history and sociology as well as a master’s degree in regional planning. As the head of a district that shared a 100-mile border with Mexico, she focused on addressing border security as well as focusing on pursuing tax relief for small businesses. She served on both the Armed Services and the Foreign Affairs committees. In 2011, she attended an event with other elected officials at a Tucson grocery store called Congress on Your Corner in order to allow constituents to meet their representatives. Gabby was shot in the head by a 22-year-old assailant who killed six others, including a 6-year-old girl, a District Court judge and one of Giffords’ aides. Her head wound was so severe she had to have emergency surgery and had to completely relearn how to speak and how to walk again. In 2012, she resigned from Congress in order to devote more time to her recovery. Giffords and her husband, astronaut Mark Kelly, co-founded Americans for Responsible Solutions, an organization devoted to reducing gun violence by encouraging elected officials to stand up for solutions to prevent gun violence.
