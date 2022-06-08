Galesville to host Founder’s Day activities

The cannon fired from the Arnold House at 11 a.m. on June 18 -- Founder’s Day in Galesville -- will remember the people who served in the Civil War that ended slavery, and will recognize other communities observing Juneteenth, the day the end of slavery was announced for the whole country.

Following the war veterans came home to continue building the pioneer city of Galesville, then home to Galesville University. Judge George Gale was the Founder. Captain Alex Arnold was a leading citizen.

Start June 18 at 8 a.m. on the Galesville Square with a sausage and egg sandwich for $5 offered by the “Garden of Eatin’.” See the farmer’s and artisan booths at the Farmers’ Market; hear music by Prairie Smoke at the band stand from 9:30 to noon.

Come to the Arnold House to view a Civil War encampment with Delphic Oracle and apothecary tents. Fur trappers and woodworkers will be there too. The cannon will fire at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Stay for a stew and biscuit lunch from 11 to 1 for $10.

The Old Main Cultural Center will hold the “George and Gertrude Gale Strawberry Social” from 1:30 to 3 p.m. where Ernie Boszhardt and Danielle Benden will give an archeological presentation about the Upper Mississippi Mound Builders.

The social will open with the presentation of the “Twesme Family Past and Future Horizons Award” to Aleah Hunter, G-E-T High School graduating senior. The social will include a children’s dig site and an art show of Lloyd Scarseth and his nephew, Paul Sacia’s work. Stay for strawberry shortcake, iced cream, and something to drink.

The Galesville Fire Department at 20295 W. Mill Road will start serving Chicken Q at 11 a.m. until it’s gone.

A variety of activities will take place through the day, closing with 6:00 to 10 pm music by Double Take.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0