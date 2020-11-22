Galesville woman grateful for life two years after stage four pancreatic cancer diagnosis

Dunn initially had a good response to chemo, says Dr. Michael Ojelabi of Gundersen, who took over Dunn's care in 2019. However, the tumor began to grow and treatment resumed, with Dunn able to to take a break from chemo for a period in the spring, just as the coronavirus hit locally. Dunn and Ojelabi checked in over Skype, with Dunn needing scans and blood work only every few months.

In June, she resumed treatment, with Gundersen and Dunn herself following all masking, distancing and sanitation guidelines to keep Dunn safe, especially as chemotherapy drugs can weaken the immune system.

"She's doing well now," says Ojelabi.

Ojelabi believes that for pancreatic cancer patients quality of life is the top priority -- the benefits of treatment should outweigh any discomfort and pain caused by it. In early stages of cancer, treatment is meant to cure, he says, while in later stages the goal is to keep patients comfortable and so they can enjoy life.

Ojelabi says it is "absolutely" remarkable Dunn has surpassed the 27-month mark, though he says he has had patients live as long as six years with pancreatic cancer. Dunn's background in hospice work, he says, has helped her view her cancer "pragmatically," noting his patient has "had a very good attitude."