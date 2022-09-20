 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gallery at Myrick Park Center reopens

The Gallery at Myrick Park Center has reopened, welcoming Colleen Shore for the first event of 2022. Now through January 2023, Colleen’s collection of oil paintings, titled “Driftless Wonders,” will be showcasing the natural beauty and landscapes of our area with a focus on the La Crosse River Marsh. The display will be evolving throughout the next several months as she develops new paintings.

An opening reception will

be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the Myrick Park Center. Colleen will have additional paintings displayed as well as a silent auction to benefit the Friends of the La Crosse River Marsh during the reception. All are invited. If you can’t make it, you may also view her artwork at cshoreartwork.blogspot.com.

If you would like to submit your artwork for future displays or learn more about The Gallery, email art@wiscorps.org for more information.

