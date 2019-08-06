Crews this week are demolishing UW-La Crosse's tennis courts as the university prepares to make use of a new tennis facility planned for Green Island Park.
University and city officials have long described the courts, just north of the neighboring Emerson Elementary School, as past their prime and in need of replacing.
The Green Island project -- a collaboration between the city, the university, Aquinas High School and the Coulee Region Tennis Association -- is intended to be the new hub of La Crosse’s tennis community.
Phase one calls for 10 outdoor tennis courts and four outdoor pickleball courts; phase two consists of a dome that would connect to the Green Island Ice Arena, housing additional courts.
Jared Flick, recreational facilities supervisor for the city, said the facility is sorely needed.
“We have a large tennis community in this town -- one group that plays on Tuesday and Wednesday nights has over 200 people,” he said. “That obviously takes away opportunities for kids and the general public to go play. We have to find a place for them.”
Flick said the city’s parks department and the other user groups are finalizing the concept for phase one, which would cost roughly $1.2 million. Construction is set to begin this fall, wrapping up in time for the 2020 tennis season.
Phase two is much further away -- partly because of the challenge of constructing a building that adjoins the ice arena, and partly because of the cost. Estimates for phase two range from $2 million to $2.5 million.
UW-L’s courts have been closed this summer due to safety concerns and their overall state of disrepair.
The space the courts used to occupy will be used for intramurals and recreational sports, as well as field events for the UW-L men’s and women’s track teams.
